Mumbai: After winning hearts with his looks and acting skills in Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019), Masaan actor Vicky Kaushal is all set to return to the big screen to make us scream with his next film Bhoot Part 1: The Haunted Ship.

The trailer of the film has been recently released. In the trailer, Vicky is seen entering a dead ship called The Sea Bird that has come to Mumbai’s Juhu due to bad weather.

Vicky, who is playing the role of a Prithvi, a survey officer on The Sea Bird, is seen inspecting the murky ship as a ghost crawls in the background. The trailer then shows him digging details of the ship, which reveals that it is haunted. The rest of the video shows how Vicky gets haunted by ghosts in his house.

Bhoot Part 1: The Haunted Ship is directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh. It is jointly produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Shashank Khaitan.

The film, which also stars Bhumi Pednekar, is set to hit the theatres on February 21, 2020.