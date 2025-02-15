New Delhi: Vicky Kaushal’s historical action film Chhaava collected Rs 50 crore at the box office worldwide on day one, the makers said Saturday.

Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film is produced by Dinesh Vijan under his banner Maddock Films.

The movie, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna, was released in theatres Friday.

The production banner shared the numbers of Chhaava on its official X handle Saturday and said the movie has set the record of the “biggest opening ever for a historical Hindi film.”

“Yeh ‘Chhaava ki dahaad’ hai. Roared like a true warrior king! Biggest opening ever for a Historical Hindi Film. Book your tickets now,” the studio wrote along with a poster, which mentioned that the movie collected Rs 50 crore gross globally on the opening day.

According to the makers, the film earned Rs 33.1 crore net at the domestic box office.

Chhaava marks the third biographical film for Kaushal after Sardar Udham and Sam Bahadur.

In the movie, Kaushal essays the role of Maratha emperor Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, who was the son of Maratha empire founder Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Mandanna plays Sambhaji Maharaj’s wife Maharani Yesubai and Khanna stars as Aurangzeb. The cast also includes Diana Penty, Ashutosh Rana and Vineet Kumar Singh.