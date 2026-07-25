New Delhi: Activist Sonam Wangchuk Saturday described Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation as “a victory of democracy”, and credited the nationwide student-led agitation and citizens’ participation for the outcome.

In a post on X, Wangchuk described the development as “a victory of democracy, direct democracy… straight from the streets.”

Calling it “a victory of peace, patience and perseverance”, the environmentalist congratulated the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), Gen Z and citizens across the country for participating in the nationwide agitation over the alleged NEET paper leak.

“Congratulations CJP, Gen Z of the nation and thank you all citizens for shedding fear and the fear of fear and rising up from every corner of the nation,” he said.

Wangchuk, who had joined the protest and observed a 26-day indefinite hunger strike before being hospitalised, said the movement should now move beyond seeking accountability.

“From accountability, now to reforms,” he said.

Dharmendra Pradhan resigned from his post of the Union Education minister on Saturday following weeks of CJP-led nationwide protests over the alleged irregularities in the NEET examination and the government’s handling of the issue.

The student movement, spearheaded by CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, had consistently demanded Pradhan’s resignation along with sweeping reforms in the examination system.