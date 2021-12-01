New Delhi: A woman and her daughter were brutally assaulted by four people, including two women, at the city’s Shalimar bagh area, Delhi Police sources said here Wednesday.

The sources told IANS that the incident took place November 19 at around 10.00 p.m.

“An FIR was lodged on the complaint of the victims,” the source said, adding that the two women were arrested November 22.

Both the accused were then produced before a local court which sent them to police custody. “They are currently lodged at Tihar jail,” the sources said.

The entire act, caught on a CCTV camera, went viral Wednesday.

In the video, the victim women can be seen arriving in a residential colony in the Shalimar Bagh locality. The moment they stepped out of their car, the younger woman was attacked by two women. They were then joined by two men who assaulted the second victim — an elderly woman — with sticks and left her writhing in pain.

IANS learnt that the victims had filed several cases against many people of their locality and the people who thrashed them were possibly taking revenge.

“The mother-daughter duo has been accused of filing fake cases to extort money from the people. However, there is no official confirmation on that,” the sources said, adding they also have three cases against them.

The police are currently investigating the matter.