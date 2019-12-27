Mumbai: Superstar Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, who will be next seen in cop drama ‘Sooryavanshi’, were seen grooving to ‘Teri Ore’ on the auspicious occasion of Christmas. The stars met kids at a church and enthralled them with their dance movies.

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif have worked in several films like ‘Welcome’, ‘Singh Is Kinng’, ‘Namastey London’ and more. The duo is one of the most loved on-screen pairs of Bollywood. Now, they are all set to reunite with Rohit Shetty’s cop drama ‘Sooryavanshi’.

And on the occasion of Christmas, Akshay and Kat met kids at a church. They even performed for the kids and celebrated the spirit of the season. Akshay opted for a casual look as he wore a white t-shirt teamed with black denim and shoes. Katrina looked pretty in a black crop top paired loose matching pants.

Meanwhile, the lead pair also celebrated Christmas with ‘Sooryavanshi’ team. Kat posted pictures of the same on her Instagram.

In the film, Akshay will be playing the role of an ATS officer while Kat as his love interest. The film has been slated to hit the theatres in March next year.