Bhopal/Jabalpur: A video purportedly showing policemen damaging parked vehicles in Jabalpur city of Madhya Pradesh, which witnessed violent protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), surfaced social media, Thursday.

The Jabalpur Police said Thursday that they would examine the authenticity of the video.

Incidents of police allegedly smashing up vehicles after violence during anti-CAA protests, supposedly to teach a lesson to the protesters, have been reported from other parts of the country too.

The video was shared on social media by some people who alleged that the incident took place in Uttar Pradesh.

However, the Uttar Pradesh police’s Twitter handle (@UPPViralCheck) claimed that ‘the incident shown in the video is not related to @UPPolice, it is a video of Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh’.

Shot from inside a house, the video shows police personnel smashing windshields of cars parked outside a building with batons. It does not indicate when the incident took place.

“We will verify the authenticity of the video, whether it was doctored. We have not received any complaint in this regard so far,” Jabalpur SP Amit Singh said, while expressing surprise over the Uttar Pradesh police’s claim.

An advertisement hoarding with name, address and phone number of a doctor’s clinic also shows up in the video. But calls on the number did not get any response.

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Bala Bachchan said in Bhopal that he would be able to comment only after ascertaining the facts.

Curfew was imposed in Gohalpur, Hanumantal, Kotwali and Adhartal areas of Jabalpur city Decmeber 20 after miscreants pelted stones, clashed with the police and destroyed property during an anti-CAA protest.

PTI