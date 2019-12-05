Mumbai: Dharmendra is spending time at his farmhouse in a very spectacular fashion these days. The Hindi film superstar’s videos from his bungalow often go viral on social media.

Dharmendra has been away from the Hindi film industry for a long time. He was leading the film industry in the 1980s but nowadays he spends most of his time at his farmhouse. Dharmendra is active on social media and often shares photos of his luxurious home in the countryside. This time a glimpse of Dharmendra’s bungalow surfaced on the internet and fans just cannot get over its beauty.

Yes, Dharmendra has shared a video on social media showcasing his bungalow. If the video footage is anything to go by, the house must be worth crores. The view of the fountains with statues was very impressive.

Featuring in the video himself, the actor captioned his post: “Ye sab kuchh…..uss ne diya hai jo…..chupchap …. ikk din…. le jaye ga woh….. ZINDGI……badi khoobsoorat hai dosto….. jio isse ….JI jaan se jio……love you….. cheer up.”

The video has since gone viral on social media, with fans flooding the comment section with love for the actor.

As a side note, did you know the real name of Dharmendra is Dharam Singh Deol? Dharmendra’s childhood was spent in Sahnewal. His father was a school headmaster. Dharmendra made his debut in 1960 with Arjun Hingorani’s film Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere.