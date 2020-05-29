In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, people are constantly on the lookout for anything to kill their boredom.

With many countries easing lockdown norms in light of the decrease in number of cases, people are finding innovative and clever ways to have fun. One particular video going viral on the internet is a testament to that.

Welcome to the new world… pic.twitter.com/0Ey63Sfn7R — Buitengebieden (@BuitengebiedenB) May 26, 2020

In the video, a group of people are partying fiercely under a bridge. In this party, reportedly in Slovakia, all precautions are being taken and social distancing norms are maintained to avoid the spread of COVID-19. For this, people are wearing masks, following social distance with a professional DJ, a YouTuber and a technical team on board.

The funniest thing about this party is the social distance between the people. People were grooving in their respective ‘boxes’. One part of the video shows the participants dancing in close huddles.

An extended version of the video has been posted on YouTube. The title of the video translates to ‘Party under the bridge with Milan Lieskovsky in Oravska Lesna’. Oravska Lesna is a village and municipality in northern Slovakia. On the other hand, Lieskovsky is a popular musical artist and DJ.

The video has been going viral on the internet with over 7.5 million views.

The country had seen one of the most successful cases of dealing with the virus. The Slovak government had imposed a national lockdown March 16, days before the first case was even reported.