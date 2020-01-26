Mumbai: Acclaimed actor Naseeruddin Shah’s daughter Heeba Shah had beaten up two women employees of a veterinary clinic here. She assaulted two women employees of a veterinary clinic in Mumbai January 16, reports indiatoday.in.

According to the portal, Versova police have registered a non-cognisable offence against the actor’s daughter. The entire incident was captured on the CCTV camera present at the veterinary clinic. The footage has been given to the police.

According to reports, Heeba took two cats of her belonging to her friend for sterilisation at the clinic, which is reportedly run by The Feline Foundation.

“On January 16 at 2.50 pm actress Heeba Shah walked into our community veterinary clinic with two cats for sterilisation. Our clinic caretaker asked her to wait for 5 minutes as a surgery was on. After 2-3 minutes of waiting she aggressively said to our staff members, ‘Don’t you know who I am? How can you make me wait for so long outside without any assistance? How come no one helped me to get my cats’ cage out of the rickshaw on arrival?” Mriidu Khosla, a trustee of the foundation, told MidDay.

She added that a senior staff member asked her to leave the premises with her cats, after she began to verbally abuse for no reason.

Khosla said: “She also slapped and assaulted two female staff members. The physical abuse was harsh, extremely violent and disturbing to say the least.”

Heeba accepted to have hit the employees but she said that they started the fight.

Talking to the portal, Heeba said: “I did hit them, but they started it. The gatekeeper didn’t allow me to enter the clinic and asked several questions. I told him that I had an appointment. In the clinic when I told the attendant about the watchman, she also started abusing me and speaking rudely. Then one of the women there pushed me and told me to get out from the premises immediately.

Heeba added: “This is not the way to speak to anyone who is visiting the clinic. The lady in the clinic started fighting with me. The clinic staff should talk politely to customers visiting their clinic.”