Mumbai: Indians are settled all across the globe. As a result, Indian festivals have attained worldwide popularity.

Recently, Indians everywhere celebrated the festival of Diwali. Meanwhile, a video from New Zealand is going viral on social media.

In New Zealand, not just Indians but Kiwis too celebrated Diwali. A video from the Wellington Council of New Zealand meanwhile is setting fire on the internet. A dance video of police officers dancing to Hindi songs has gone viral. The video was shared on the official social media account of the Indian High Commission in New Zealand.

In the video, New Zealand police officers are seen dancing to the songs of famous singer and rapper Badshah. They danced on ‘Ladke Beautiful kargae Chul and ‘Kala Chashma’ from the films Kapoor & Sons and Baar Baar Dekho at the Diwali event held at Wellington Council. Seeing the dance of the police officers, it can be said that they had done a lot of rehearsals on the song.

The song features Alia Bhatt and Siddharth Malhotra.