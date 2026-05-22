Mumbai: Actress Mouni Roy turned her flight into a mini celebration as she surprised her best friend Trishala Goculdas with a special mid-air birthday celebration.

She shared glimpses from the flight on her social media account, and gave fans a sneak peek into the heartfelt moment complete with cake, cupcakes.

One of the pictures showed a cosy inflight setup featuring cupcakes decorated like roses, a handwritten birthday card. A few drinks were also seen arranged neatly on the tray table.

Another picture shared by Mouni featured printed photographs of the two friends together placed on the seat, and Mouni captioned it as,, “Inflight celebrations for my trishkulli!!!!! @trishilagoculdas.”

She also shared another story that read, “Happy happy to you!” along with the birthday setup.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

In a proper post on her social media account, Mouni shared a warm picture hugging Trishala at a party and wrote, “Happy birthday lifeline, can’t do life without you…”

Mouni Roy, who was recently in Cannes for the prestigious film festival, turned heads at the red carpet.

The actress on Thursday had shared a glamorous photo series from the French Riviera amid ongoing news of trouble in her marital life.

Taking to her social media account, Mouni dropped a carousel of pictures and videos, and captioned it as, “en route to the Croisette” along with hashtags “#Cannes2026”.

The actress used the viral track “I Don’t Chase, I Attract” by Affirmation Club as the background song,, particularly the trending line, “I love money, money loves me.”

The post came amid ongoing news regarding trouble in her marriage with businessman Suraj Nambiar.

A few days ago, Mouni and Siraj officially announced their separation through a joint post on social media.

A week ago, rumours of trouble in their paradise began surfacing online after fans noticed that Mouni and Suraj had unfollowed each other on Instagram.