New Delhi: A video of Russian military cadets singing the famous Hindi patriotic song “Aye watan, aye watan, hamko teri Kasam Teri raahon mein jaan tak loota jaayenge” from the movie ‘Shaheed’, has gone viral on Twitter.

Sung by Mohammad Rafi ‘Aye Watan’ was released in 1965. A Twitter user said: “It made my day… Russian army cadets singing Ae Watan Ae Watan”.

I am sure you will also feel like singing after listening to the Russian Military School cadets singing ऐ वतन, ऐ वतन हमको तेरी कसम, तेरी राहो में जान तक लुटा जायेंगे. Do listen and get stirred up 🙂 Via @CaptDKS pic.twitter.com/KgsLehG2Tn — Mayank Singh (@scribesoldier) November 30, 2019

Russian Military Cadets singing 'aai watan'…..Brig Pushkar, also seen in the picture

So stirring! pic.twitter.com/feTMPijT97 — Pradeep (@deepaggarwal1) November 30, 2019

Brig Rajesh Pushkar, Military Advisor at the Indian Embassy in Moscow, could also be seen in the video. Another said: “Amazing! Ruski singing Indian patriotic song. Aye watan, Aye watan..”

“Russia is true counterparts of India since Independence. Glad to have their support!?”