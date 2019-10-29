Mumbai: A video of a man from Paris singing the chartbuster song Tujhe Dekha Toh Yeh Jana Sanam from superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s cult classic movie Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge has been going viral on social media.

The video was by a SRKian on Twitter that is doing rounds the internet. In the video, a man is seen playing the tune of the song with his flute along with singing the track. The user shared the video and captioned it as “Happy to see this in Paris @iamsrk”

Happy to see this in paris 😄 @iamsrk pic.twitter.com/U82LZJ4jJQ — shikha kumawat (@KumawatShikha) October 27, 2019

As soon as the video got surfaced online King Khan’s fans and followers praised the man for his sweet gesture. One user wrote, “Awesome”, another mentioned, “This made my day”; one commented, “Superb”.

Meanwhile, a couple of weeks ago actor Anupam Kher has shared a video of two Kenyans lip-syncing the same song. Anupam played SRK’s father, while Kajol played his love interest in the film. ‘DDLJ’ that released in 1995 is one of SRK’s evergreen love stories that is still running at Mumbai, Maratha Mandir theatre.