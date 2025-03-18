Watch: Smart monkey travels from Agra to Dabra sitting on train roof

A baby monkey was rescued at Dabra railway station in Gwalior after an unusual journey. According to reports, the monkey had climbed onto the roof of a coach at Agra railway station on a train traveling from Amritsar to Bilaspur.

Following this, train services were halted at six stations to locate the monkey, but it remained out of sight, causing delays.

Finally, after the train departed from Gwalior, the Overhead Equipment (OHE) line was turned off, and railway staff lured the monkey down with biscuits. The baby monkey safely disembarked, and a video of the incident has since gone viral on social media. The footage was shared via the handle @FreePressMP.

Reports indicate that the monkey had climbed onto the roof of the AC coach of the Chhattisgarh Express at Raja Ki Mandi station. Multiple attempts were made to bring it down at various stations, but all were unsuccessful. Railway employees informed the control room, and efforts to locate the monkey were made at Banmor station before the search moved to Gwalior station.

#WATCH | Baby Monkey Travels 176 KM From Agra To Dabra On Roof Of Chhattisgarh Express; Rescued#MPNews #MadhyaPradesh #viralvideo pic.twitter.com/0OWXg6T8GL — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) March 18, 2025

At Gwalior, the OHE line was shut down, and railway staff and officials tried to rescue the monkey, but it remained elusive. It was finally spotted later, prompting officials at Dabra station to alert the forest department, which successfully rescued the monkey.

During this time, the monkey travelled several kilometers on the train roof. Fortunately, it was safely rescued without harm, thanks to the coordinated efforts of railway and forest officials.