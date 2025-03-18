A shocking viral video from Punjab’s Mohali is doing the rounds on various social media platforms, revealing the horrifying conditions in which popular street foods like momos and spring rolls are prepared.

The viral video, which has sparked outrage among locals, captures an unhygienic makeshift kitchen that looks more like a garbage dump than a food preparation area.

The viral video was shared on ‘X’ by journalist Gagandeep Singh.

If you eat Momos and Spring Rolls from street food vendors in Mohali, make sure to watch this video! Visuals from Mataur, Mohali, show locals raiding a place where momos and spring rolls were being prepared. These items were being supplied to various fast food stalls across… pic.twitter.com/r5nnGgymSj — Gagandeep Singh (@Gagan4344) March 16, 2025

The video starts with a group of locals storming the site, only to find utensils meant for cooking dumped inside a filthy bathroom. The so-called kitchen is a nightmare — litter scattered all over, essential ingredients covered in dirt, and food storage conditions that can only be described as disgusting.

The spring rolls, momos, and sauce jars are infested with flies, making them unfit for consumption. The cooking oil, left uncovered, is coated with dust, raising serious health concerns. As a local inspects a tray of prepared spring rolls, he makes a shocking discovery — rodents have been gnawing on the food meant for sale. “This is what’s being served at fast food stalls across Mohali!” he exclaims in disgust.

As the camera moves towards the refrigerator, things get even worse. Paneer (Indian cottage cheese) and chicken, meant to be eaten, are kept in a fridge that looks filthy and gives off a terrible smell. Meanwhile, a decomposing cabbage sits in the open, seemingly ready to be used despite its rotten state.

This video has left netizens furious, demanding immediate action against the culprits.

One user wrote: “Disgusting. That’s the reason I always avoid eating on the roadside stalls. Avoid the outside food as much as possible or go to some good restaurant but street food is a NO NO.”

Another user commented: “Eww! Why do these people eat outside? Home-cooked food is hygienic and nourishing.”

PNN