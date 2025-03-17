Usually, people get scared upon hearing the name of snakes, and only a few dare to face them bravely. Most people panic at the sight of a snake, but now, a hair-raising video is going viral on social media, leaving viewers shocked. In the viral video, a small child is seen sitting on a sofa, casually playing with a dangerous and deadly snake as if it were a toy. The video spread rapidly across social media, sparking outrage over the safety of both the child and the snake.

WATCH | A spine-chilling video shared online shows a little kid casually playing with a deadly snake while lounging on a sofa. The clip went viral, sparking outrage over the safety of both the child and the animal. #ViralVideo #KidPlaying #Snake pic.twitter.com/lgxjG5YCvy — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) March 16, 2025

So far, the video has garnered 42.7K views, with users reacting strongly to it. One user commented, “This is a rat snake, not poisonous, but still, children should not be allowed to do this. Kids from the Irula community learn to handle snakes from a young age.” Another user questioned, “Was there any CCTV at home… who was shooting the video?”

In the viral clip, the small child is seen sitting comfortably on the sofa while the snake slithers nearby. Instead of being afraid, the child picks up the snake like a toy, drapes it around his neck, then removes it and continues playing. At one point, he even holds the snake’s head as if it were a harmless object. As the snake hisses, the child nonchalantly tries to push it off the sofa.