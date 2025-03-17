A viral video from Brazil has taken social media by storm, showing an alert woman taking down a fleeing thief in the most dramatic way possible.

The viral video was shared on ‘X’ by noted sports commentator Steve Inman with a hilarious caption ‘Have a seat!’

The viral video, captured outside a restaurant, begins with the woman casually enjoying snacks with a friend at an outdoor dining area. Suddenly, her expression changes as she spots something rushing towards them. Within seconds, a man on a bicycle, who had just snatched another woman’s valuables, speeds past in an attempt to escape.

But before he can get away, the sharp-eyed woman springs into action. Without hesitation, she grabs a nearby chair, swings it with force, and lands a perfect shot to the thief’s face. The impact sends the thief stumbling off his bicycle, crashing hard onto the pavement.

As he struggles to get up, outraged bystanders rush in and deliver instant street justice, smacking the ill-fated robber black and blue before authorities arrive.

The video has gone viral across social media, with thousands of ‘X’ users applauding the woman’s quick reflexes and fearless attitude. One user wrote: “She’s a brave girl”.

Another commented: “She pieced together what was going on pretty fast and made a calculated move for the team”.

Many are calling her a hero, while others enjoy the poetic justice that was awarded to the snatcher on a busy Brazil street.

PNN