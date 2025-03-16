A viral video on Reddit has left viewers baffled as it shows white sand flowing like water across a barren, brown landscape. Shared on the subreddit “Interesting,” the clip has already racked up over 10,000 upvotes and sparked hundreds of curious comments.

Watch the viral video:

The surreal footage has left many wondering—how can sand move like that? While the exact science behind this phenomenon remains unclear, one Reddit user offered an explanation:

“It’s basically a flash flood, but because the desert is typically dry 99% of the time, the ground can’t soak up the water fast enough… so you could say it’s a sand ‘avalanche’.”

Though this theory makes sense, OrissaPost couldn’t verify the exact cause of this strange occurrence. But one thing’s for sure—the internet loves a good mystery, and this viral video has everyone talking!

PNN