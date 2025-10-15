A video circulating on social media has sparked outrage after a woman teacher was seen hitting a man who questioned her about students playing outside the classroom while no lessons were being conducted.

The footage shows the man, supposedly a journalist, asking the teacher why students were wandering and playing outside instead of attending classes. The teacher, visibly agitated, responds by physically assaulting the man recording the incident, accusing him of “talking nonsense.”

Here’s the video:

Kalesh b/w Teacher and Journalist over journalist complaint about no classes (Context in the Clip) pic.twitter.com/je43dKZcyz — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) October 15, 2025

Bystanders in the clip can be seen trying to calm the teacher, while the journalist continues recording the confrontation.

The video quickly went viral, prompting strong reactions online. One social media user commented, “Teachers must be accountable; this behaviour is shocking.”

As the video continues to trend, questions remain about what triggered the teacher’s outburst and whether action will be taken to ensure proper conduct in classrooms.

PNN