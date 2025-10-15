A video showing a man begging inside a moving Namma Metro train has sparked widespread debate online, with netizens calling for stricter security checks in the city’s mass transit system.

The footage, captured by a commuter on the Green Line near Srirampura station, shows the man walking through the compartment, requesting money from passengers. While most commuters appeared uncomfortable or ignored him, a few were seen discreetly recording the incident.

Here’s the video:

A viral video shows a person begging onboard a #NammaMetro train.BMRCL say ,”He entered train with a ticket at 11 am yesterday from Majestic & exited at Dasarahalli.He began begging later during the ride.However,no such activity was observed during routine patrol by HomeGuards.” pic.twitter.com/0WyHeiYQlc — Yasir Mushtaq (@path2shah) October 15, 2025

“How did he even get through security with all those bag checks?” asked one user.

According to Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), the man had entered the train with a valid ticket around 11 a.m. Monday from Majestic and exited at Dasarahalli. “He began begging midway during the ride. However, no such activity was observed during routine patrol by Home Guards,” a BMRCL spokesperson clarified.

PNN