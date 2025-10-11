A heated argument between a woman and a Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) aboard a train has gone viral after the two were caught travelling without a ticket in the first-class AC coach.

According to reports, the woman and her daughter had boarded the first AC compartment without a valid ticket. When the TTE asked how they managed to enter the coach, the woman said, “My brother is also a loco pilot.”

She also offered an unusual excuse, saying she had boarded the running train only to use the toilet.

As the TTE was recording the incident on his phone, the woman also pulled out her phone and started filming. The video shows her repeatedly demanding the TTE’s name. When he identified himself, she allegedly made a casteist remark against him.

Another TTE present at the spot tried to calm the situation and prevent it from escalating further.

During the exchange, the woman’s daughter said they would move to the general coach. However, the TTE pointed out that they did not even have valid platform tickets, questioning how they had entered the train in the first place.

The video has sparked outrage online, with many users calling for strict action against the woman for her behaviour and casteist comments

PNN