New Delhi: Chaos erupted in Delhi’s Shalimar Bagh Friday night after a man allegedly tortured and killed a two-month-old puppy, sparking outrage among residents. Enraged locals caught hold of the accused and thrashed him before handing him over to police.

The entire incident was captured on viral video and later shared by the Instagram page streetdogsofbombay. The footage shows a group of people assaulting the accused as a woman—believed to be his wife—tries to shield him. Police eventually intervened and took both into custody.

Witnesses alleged that the man broke the puppy’s legs before killing it, a gruesome act that fueled the locals’ anger.

Social media users have since expressed support for the residents’ actions, calling for strict punishment for the accused.

“For once, seeing karma being served felt good. Hitting him won’t solve the issue, but he had to face consequences,” commented one user.

Another commented under the viral video, “I can sleep peacefully tonight knowing there are people who fight for those who can’t fight for themselves. Justice served—hope this makes others think before harming innocent animals.”

It remains unclear whether the police have filed a case against the accused.

PNN