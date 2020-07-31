Bhubaneswar: Actress Vidya Balan’s new movie Shakuntala Devi, will be releasing July 31. The film is based on the mathematical genius Shakuntala Devi. The film Shakuntala Devi will be premiered on the Amazon Prime video platform.

The actress shared a clip of the film promotion video where she is seen wearing a ‘Sambalpur bandha saree’. The saree has been woven by Sambalpur weavers and it took them one month to finish the saree.

Amrita Sabat of Utkal Amrita who promoted the design said the outfit is designed as a mathematical equation by Bhagwan Meher and Hari Shankar Meher of Bargarh. Later the design was replicated by several other artists.

“Last year when we got the information that Vidya Balan is playing the role of Shakuntala devi we contacted her team for making her wear this particular saree. We felt it would be perfect for her in Shakuntala Devi where she is playing a mathematical genius,” said Sabat.

The video has been shared by Vidya Balan praising the Sambalpuri weavers who work so hard. However, they are now suffering due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The actress has also tried the highlight the plight of the weavers.

Amrita said Utkal Amrita has been working as brand for last five years. The aim is to get global recognition for Odisha weavers. She said that their initiative along with the video of Vidya Balan will get recognition for the weavers of Sambalpur.

It should be stated here that in the movie Sui Dhaaga starring Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma the work of Pipili handicraft artistes received widespread praise. A couple of Pipili-origin designs were also used in the trailer of Sui Dhaaga.

PNN