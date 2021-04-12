Mumbai: Actress Vidya Balan Monday took reminded fans to wear masks amid the ongoing second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, which has badly affected Maharashtra.

“Let’s not forget that the ‘Mask’erade is not over yet,” Vidya wrote, with a photograph of herself on Instagram. Vidya’s advice to netizens comes after India reported 1,68,912 new Covid-19 cases over the last 24 hours, setting another grim one-day record.

The actress recently took a sarcastic jibe at bodyshamers on social media.

On World Health Day, she wrote on Instagram: “People always turn around and tell me that your weight is equivalent to your health but your weight should be a part of your health and not its identity – Happy World Health Day. #worldhealthday.”

Vidya will next be seen in “Sherni”, for which she has been shooting in Madhya Pradesh. The film, directed by Amit Masurkar, casts her as a forest officer.