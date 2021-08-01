Jeypore: Director of Vigilance, Yeshwant Jethwa, Saturday visited Jeypore and reviewed progress of vigilance cases in six districts including Kalahandi and Nuapada.

At the review meeting, Vigilance SP of Koraput Banamali Dhal and DSPs of all six districts were present. Reviewing the progress of investigation into pending Vigilance cases, Jethwa directed the officials to carry out raids on corrupt officials.

As for the raids of the PA to the Odisha Staff Selection Commission, the Vigilance director said that action will be taken as per law.

“Vigilance has been trying to root out corruption,” he observed. He directed the officials to hasten the investigation into 70 cases of corruption in Jeypore municipality.

He has laid stress on using technology and forensic science to strengthen detection, investigation and prosecution in corruption cases. He emphasized the need for greater application of DNA fingerprinting, voice analysis and other advancements to assess deception, mapping digital footprints to enhance investigation outcomes.

