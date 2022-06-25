Cuttack: The Vigilance Directorate arrested an anti-smuggling guard in the office of Civil Supplies Officer(CSO) of Odisha’s Balasore district Saturday for allegedly possessing assets disproportionate to his know sources of income, an official said.

Raids were conducted at five places in Balasore and Ganjam districts on Friday following allegations that Janardan Palei, posted at the Rice Receiving Centre (RRC) cum District Storage Centre (DRC) in Jaleswar, possessed assets disproportionate to the known sources of income, the official said.

During house searches, movable and immovable assets, including 12 plots, worth over Rs 1.4 crore were unearthed.

Palei was found in possession of disproportionate assets constituting 226 per cent of his known sources of income.

PTI