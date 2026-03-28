Bhubaneswar: Vigilance officers Friday arrested an Irrigation department engineer, a day after unearthing assets allegedly disproportionate to his known sources of income, officials said.

Acting on a tip-off, Vigilance sleuths Thursday conducted simultaneous raids at five locations linked to Panchu Behera, an assistant engineer posted as Sub-Divisional Officer in the Bhanjanagar Irrigation Division of Ganjam district, they said.

During the searches, officials detected a three-storey building in Berhampur, five plots in and around the town, Rs 18.90 lakh in cash, and deposits worth around Rs 90 lakh in banks and other financial institutions, a Vigilance statement said.