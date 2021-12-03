Jeypore: Justice delayed does not always mean justice denied. In a strange development, the Jeypore Vigilance court after 31 years pronounced Friday its verdict in a case of fund misappropriation at the Odisha Forest Development Corporation (OFDC)-run timber depot. Special Vigilance Judge Rakesh Ekka Ray hearing the case found two officials guilty in the case.

The two officials are Sudhansu Sekhar Mishra (a retired SDM of OFDC, Papadahandi, and Amar Kush Dukhi, who retired as assistant supervisor of OFDC, Papadahandi. The court has sentenced the two to two-years imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 each.

As per case diary, an irregularity to the tune of Rs 5,07,337 was committed at the timber depot of the OFDC at Papadahandi. The two had misappropriated the fund after selling the timbers.

Following a complaint, the Vigilance department had filed a case against Mishra and Dukhi in 1990-91. Thirteen people had deposed before the court as witnesses in this case.

Finally the law caught up with the two accused and they will now have to face the punishment meted out to them.