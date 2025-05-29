Dhenkanal: Odisha Vigilance Wednesday apprehended Revenue Inspector of Gandanali Circle under Hindol Tahasil in Dhenkanal Sashi Bhusan Behera, along with private individual Bishnu Ballav Khatua for accepting Rs 60,000 bribe in a mutation case.

The duo was caught red-handed inside Behera’s office while demanding and taking the bribe from a complainant. Behera had allegedly been delaying the complainant’s applications related to four separate mutation cases and was demanding Rs 15,000 for each case to furnish favourable reports. Despite repeated requests, the official insisted on the bribe, forcing the complainant to approach Vigilance authorities, citing harassment.

Acting on the complaint, Vigilance officials laid a trap and caught Behera and Khatua in the act. The entire bribe amount of Rs 60,000 was recovered from their possession and seized as evidence. Following the successful trap, simultaneous searches were launched at three locations linked to Behera to investigate potential possession of disproportionate assets.

A formal case has been registered under Cuttack Vigilance PS Case No. 13/2025, U/s 7 of the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018. The investigation is currently underway, focusing on both accused—Behera, the government official, and Khatua, the private intermediary.