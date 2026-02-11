Bhubaneswar/Angul: Odisha Vigilance Department Wednesday conducted raids at five locations linked to a staff member of Angul district headquarters hospital over alleged misappropriation of government funds to the tune of Rs 2.38 crore, officials said.

A case has been registered at Cuttack Vigilance police station under the Prevention of Corruption Act against Subrat Kumar Behera, a junior assistant in the office of the Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO), Angul, an officer said.

A team comprising five DSPs, eight inspectors, 14 assistant sub-inspectors and other staff carried out simultaneous searches at five places in Angul, Dhenkanal and Bhubaneswar associated with Behera, he added.

PTI