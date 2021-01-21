Nabarangpur: During raids, Vigilance sleuths seized cash amounting to Rs 17,83,000 from the house of a gram rojgar sevak of Sinsari and Bhandariguda panchayats under Umerkote block in Nabarangpur district, Thursday.

Anti-corruption wing officials carried out simultaneous raids on the properties of Himanchal Bagh, a gram rojgar sevak of Sinsari and Bhandariguda panchayats under Umerkote block. His properties were raided on charges of him accumulating assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

At the time of filing this report, simultaneous raids were underway at his residence at Bhagabati Nagar, Sanabharandi and panchayat offices at Sinsari and Bhandariguda gram panchayats.

The officials so far seized cash amounting to Rs 17,83,000, a car, three motor cycles and an auto rickshaw.

Vigilance DSP Sushant Kumar Biswal informed that three teams comprising of officers from Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Jeypore, Malkangiri and Nuapada were carrying out the raids. His total value of moveable and immovable assets can be ascertained only after going through all his documents like bank, micro finance and postal pass books, he added.

PNN