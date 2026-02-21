Bhawanipatna: Officials of Odisha Vigilance Friday uncovered substantial assets during simultaneous house searches linked to Forester Bhagbat Bhusan Behera. The searches were conducted following allegations that Behera, serving as forester of Bhatangpadar forest section under Bhawanipatna forest range in Kalahandi district, possessed assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

According to Vigilance sources, the raids were carried out at three locations in Kalahandi district on the strength of search warrants issued by the Special Judge, Vigilance, Bhawanipatna.

During the searches, officials reportedly discovered a triple-storeyed residential building measuring approximately 5,300 sq ft at Hill Town, Bhawanipatna, constructed between 2022 and 2024, one four-wheeler (Toyota Urban Cruiser) and one two-wheeler, two Kubota harvester machines, four tractors and one Bolero vehicle, allegedly held benami.

In addition, Behera was found to be in possession of nine valuable plots in and around Bhawanipatna town. The Vigilance Technical Wing is currently conducting measurements and valuations of the building and plots. Officials also recovered approximately 210 grams of gold ornaments. Details regarding bank deposits, postal savings, and other financial investments are being ascertained.

Behera had entered government service August 20, 2000, as a forest guard in the office of the Divisional Forest Officer (North), Kalahandi, with an initial salary of Rs 3,000 per month. The investigation is ongoing, and further details are awaited.