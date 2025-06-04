Morada: Two alleged beef traders were assaulted and smeared with cow dung before they were paraded in a village by a group of vigilantes under Chitrada police outpost and Morada police station limits in Mayurbhanj district Tuesday.

The alleged beef traders were identified as Pitambar Mukhi of Baramail Idar village under Morada block and Sunaram Murmu of Mohanpur village. They have been detained by the police for questioning, reports said.

According to reports, Mukhi and Murmu were travelling on a motorcycle with 38 kg beef packed in several bags from Basta area in Balasore district. At around 5.30 pm, activists of local outfit ‘Bajrang Sena’, including Yudhisthir Bhadra, Chhatis Mohanta, Budheshwar Mohanta and some more were tipped off about the consignment. They started trailing the duo from Patapur Square in Chitrada, before intercepting them near Magad bridge, police said.

As word about the incident spread, locals gathered in large numbers, and tensions escalated at the spot. The mob allegedly vandalised the motorcycle, stripped the duo of their clothes and smeared cow dung on their faces and bodies. They were later paraded through the village up to Sirshapal Square.

On being informed, Chitrada outpost officer Niranjan Soren reached the spot and brought the situation under control.

A case (No.151/25) has been registered at Morada police station in this connection. The trader duo has been detained for questioning.

