Jatani: The proverbial saying ‘all superheroes do not wear capes’ perhaps rings true for a school boy, who was spotted on the street of Bachharapatna area under Jatani block in Khurdha district, serving water bottles to policemen on duty in sweltering heat during this lockdown period.

With packets of water bottles placed on his bicycle, this boy travelled in his area in unbearable heat and served water to the policemen as well as helpless poor persons of his area.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the government has imposed 21-days lockdown across the country. Citizens have been urged to practice social and self-isolation by remaining in their homes and to only come outside to buy essential items.

But policemen have to stand on the roads under the strong rays of the sun to do their duty as per the government’s order to check the implementation of lockdown guidelines.

Temperature in the state increased severely over the past week while heat wave conditions made it worse.

The policemen or any helpless person on the street need a glass of water to quench their thirst. On the other hand they cannot afford to buy water several times as the shops where they are doing their duties are closed following the lockdown.

But during this hectic time Ommprakash Nayak studying in class VIII, developed an idea in his mind to help these persons who need water.

When Ommprakash shared his idea with his family, they urged him to drop it as it is not safe to go outside. But he successfully made their parents understand and finally his family members gave a green light to his proposal.

Every day he goes out to distribute water to the policemen and other helpless people in his area during the afternoon time.

He fills his bottles with water in the morning, puts those in the refrigerator and distributes them among the needy during the afternoon, when they need the water the most.

“It was on my mind to do something for my community. I discussed with my family and decided to help the policemen who are serving for us by putting their life on risk. Taking my family permission I had started my work,” Ommprakash said.

The child’s generous endeavour has earned him a lot of applause.

PNN