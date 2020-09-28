Hyderabad: Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda looks forward to working with filmmaker Sukumar, and promises memorable cinema to the fans.

“Sukumar – Vijay Deverakonda. The actor in me is super excited. The audience in me is celebrating! We guarantee you memorable Cinema.. I can’t wait to be on set with Sukku sirrr,” the actor tweeted the announcement Monday.

Fans are equally excited about Vijay collaborating with the director, known for films like “Arya”, “Jagadam” and “100% Love”.

“Long way to go Rowdy. Totally excited for ur next blockbuster,” a fan tweeted, referring to the actor as “Rowdy”, as he is fondly known to fans and friends.

Another user wrote: “That’s some combination. Looking forward.”

Vijay Deverakonda will be seen in the film “Fighter” opposite actress Ananya Panday.