Bhubaneswar: Vijaya Lakshmi Mohanty has been appointed as the advisor to President Droupadi Murmu recently. A native of Rairangpur and the director of the Human Resources Development Centre (HRDC) at Sri Sri University (SSU) in Cuttack, Mohanty became the first woman from Mayurbhanj as well as from the state to hold the prestigious position. Mohanty is a multifaceted personality with a remarkable career. She gained recognition for her work in shaping professional lifestyles and fostering public relationships. She also earned widespread acclaim for her biography of President Droupadi Murmu.

Under the spiritual guidance of her mentor, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, she was instrumental in establishing the first home-based global university in Cuttack and played a significant leadership role. In her academic career, Mohanty was awarded a gold medal at the university level and has more than 23 years of experience in the education sector. She currently serves as the head of HRDC and public relation at SSU. She also serves as the director of the Sri Sri Advanced Global Centre for Conflict Resolution and Peace Studies. Along with Mohanty, six other individuals have been appointed to the advisory positions at the President’s Secretariat. They include, Rajendra Prasad Mishra as the additional private secretary, Arbinda Kumar Marndi and Sabita Rani Hemrom as the principal private secretaries, Beni Marndi and Balaknath Naik as the assistant private secretaries, and Manoj Biswal as the personal assistant.