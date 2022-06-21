Chennai: Actor Vijay’s much-awaited 66th film, which is being directed by Vamshi Paidipally, has been titled Varisu and will hit screens for Pongal 2023, the makers announced Tuesday.

The title announcement was timed to coincide with the birthday celebrations of Vijay, whose birthday falls Wednesday.

The film’s title Varisu means ‘Successor’ or ‘Heir’ in Tamil. Interestingly, the title poster has the tagline, ‘The Boss Returns’.

Sri Venkateswara Creations, the production house producing the film, tweeted the title look of the film, saying ‘The Boss returns as #Varisu’.’

The unit of the film, which has Rashmika Mandanna playing the female lead, on May 26 had announced that it had concluded shooting a schedule in which several important sequences for the film had been shot and that they were super excited to start the next schedule soon.

Along with Vamshi Paidipally, Rambabu Kongarapi is co-directing this film. The film has music by Thaman, cinematography by Karthik Palani and editing by National Award winning editor K L Praveen.