Chennai: Tamil superstar-turned-politician Vijay’s party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), has begun distributing identity cards embedded with QR codes ahead of its upcoming general council meeting scheduled for Friday in Chennai.

TVK’s General Secretary and former MLA, N. Anand, officially announced the initiative, stating that the ID cards have been handed over to the party’s district secretaries. The QR code-based identity cards aim to streamline entry and enhance organisational efficiency during the event.

Vijay, who formally launched the party February 2, 2024, will preside over the meeting.

TVK has formed five key committees to manage various aspects of the event to ensure seamless coordination.

In his statement, Anand urged all party members and supporters to extend their full cooperation for the success of the meeting.

TVK has seen rapid political growth since its inception. The party made a significant public impression August 22, 2024, when Vijay unveiled the official party flag and flag song at its Panaiyur headquarters in Chennai. This was followed by TVK’s first major political rally October 27, 2024, held in Vikravandi, Villupuram district.

The rally attracted a crowd of nearly three lakh people, resulting in heavy traffic congestion along the Chennai-Tiruchi National Highway and prompting authorities to implement vehicle diversions.

At the Vikravandi rally, Vijay delivered a powerful speech sharply criticising the DMK and BJP.

He labelled the DMK as his political rival, accusing the party of “exploiting” Dravidian identity for dynastic gains.

Simultaneously, he referred to the BJP as his ideological opponent, condemning its “divisive” political agenda.

In response, DMK leaders dismissed Vijay’s criticisms, alleging that his attacks on their party indirectly benefited the BJP. They even labelled TVK as the BJP’s “C team”.

Vijay’s earlier organisation, the All India Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam (C), made headlines in the 2021 Tamil Nadu local body elections by winning 115 of the 169 seats it contested.

While Vijay has opted not to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, he has confirmed that TVK will be a major contender in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly polls.

The upcoming general council meeting is widely expected to serve as a launchpad for the party’s electoral roadmap.

