Raikia: Irate locals blocked the Raikia-Baliguda road here Monday in protest against the failure of the police to locate a person who has gone missing for the last 18 days. The person identified as Subhendu Mallick belongs to Alimaha village in Kandhamal district.

Subhendu had gone missing January 16. Initially his family members tried to locate him, but failed to do so. So they lodged a police complaint January 25.

“A week has elapsed and yet there is no news of Subhendu. It seems the cops are not taking our case seriously,” alleged family members of the missing person.

The road block which started at 8.00am was lifted at 11.00am after the intervention of senior police officials. G Udayagiri sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Jaykrushna Behera, Tikabali inspector-in-charge (IIC) Rebati Sabar, Sarangagada IIC Anita Kido and Raikia IIC Sameer Rout held discussions with the agitating people and assured them of justice.

In course of the discussions, the family members of Subhendu alleged foul play by some people. However, they said that police are not properly questioning the suspects.

PNN