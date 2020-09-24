Phulbani: The gloomy picture of development in Kandhamal district surfaced once again after hundreds of villagers were seen crossing a river with the help of electric wires and ropes near Bindhapada village under K Nuagaon tehsil limits in the district, sans a bridge.

Also read: CBI arrested junior MES engineer for accepting bribe

Local residents belonging to five nearby villages including women, children and elderly cross the river on a regular basis for their daily needs risking their lives and properties, a local man said.

“We risk our lives to cross the river. In case of a medical emergency, we face a lot of hardship in the absence of a bridge. Despite running from pillar to post for past several years, all we have is assurances,” an elderly man rued.

A woman from the area said, “It’s too difficult to cross the river together with children. There have been incidents when people have fallen into the river. In case of health emergencies, we do not get ambulance service and it becomes difficult for us to reach the hospital”.

While the administration has been made aware of the plight of these people many a time, the action they take to address is yet to be seen.

PNN