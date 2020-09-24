Bhubaneswar: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested Thursday junior engineer Rajiv Ranjan Reddy of Military Engineer Services (MES) Thursday. He has been accused of demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000.

According to reports, CBI had registered a case U/s 7 of the PC Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018) on a complaint alleging that the accused had demanded bribe of Rs 30,000 from the complainant’s relative. Reddy wanted the bribe for forwarding the bio-data of six persons of the complainant’s firm to the Office of GE (I), MES here for formal approval pertaining to a work order.

A team of CBI sleuths laid the trap and caught the accused red-handed while accepting the bribe. Searches at the office and residence of accused were conducted and incriminating documents were recovered.

The accused was produced before a CBI court here in the afternoon and sent to judicial custody.

PNN