Rourkela: Demands to stop excavation at the Dumangdiri stone quarry under Kuanrmunda tehsil in Sundargarh district is growing by the day and the issue is turning into a major controversy just before the elections. Villagers living in the vicinity of the quarry are determined to stop excavation as it is harming the natural environment and polluting the atmosphere.

Recently inhabitants of several villages including Dumangdiri, Mundatola, Bhalulata, Boneilata and Puturikhaman organised a protest to press forward their demand. “Stop excavation, it is destroying our lives,” said many of the posters and placards carried by them. Earlier April 17, more than 300 villagers had organised another meeting on the issue. They blocked the entry of vehicles into the quarry.

The protest was led by local leader and environment activist Roilane Budu. “The rampant excavation of the quarry has made our lives miserable. Everyone is suffering the effect of environmental pollution. We demand to stop activities. The lease of the stone quarry must be cancelled,” Budu said. Locals, however, pointed out that it is a distant dream as the quarry belongs to a powerful leader of the ruling party. Sometime back, Biramitrapur MLA Shankar Oram had completely stopped activities at the quarry.

However, once the vigil eased, sporadic excavation at the quarry started again. “After our protests April 17, we have heard that the district administration is planning to cancel the lease of the quarry. If it happens, it will certainly be good for us,” said some villagers Tuesday. They asserted that they will remain united regarding their demand. “This is not just about us, but our future generations. We do not want them to suffer due to pollution,” said an old lady. Repeated attempts to speak to Biramitrapur tehsildar Gouri Nayak on the issue failed as calls went unanswered.