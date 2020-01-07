Phiringia: If cases of contractors’ collusion with some unscrupulous government officers embezzling government money are considered, the drinking water project at Nedipadar village of Salaguda panchayat under Phiringia block in Kandhamal district will definitely take the cake.

A well, a part of Rs 45 lakh drinking water project, constructed at a cost of Rs 9 lakh collapsed just after two months of its completion. And it is still lying in a state of damage.

The drinking water project was completed in the month of August, 2019. Its aim was to solve the perennial drinking water problem in Jalapadar, Munda Sahi, Pidiapanga and Kumbharakhol areas of Nedipadar village of Salaguda panchayat.

But the well of this project soon started developing cracks immediately after completion and two months down the line it collapsed thanks to alleged substandard work.

And even though the well has not been repaired yet, the concerned department has meanwhile sanctioned the bill, it was learnt.

Expressing their dismay as to how the engineer had been monitoring the work and how the bill has been passed, the irked villagers said they would lodge a complaint under ‘Mo Sarkar’.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that the contractor is getting ready to lay up pipes in the area. And the villagers have alleged that these pipes are also of low quality.

“We are still collecting our quotas of drinking water from rivulets and creeks. Due to high contamination, we are always suffering from various diseases. It was when the water project started, we hoped our problem would soon come to an end. But seeing the quality of the work, we suspect if the project would able to quench our thirst,” alleged some villagers including Bharat Digal and Trinath Digal.

They further alleged, “The work of laying up pipes is yet to start. But before that the well has collapsed. And the contractor who is solely responsible for this sad state of affair is hardly visiting the site, let alone carrying out the repair work. So it could well be imagined as to how the project would function in coming days. The contractor and some concerned officials seem to be only concerned about making money.”

According to sarpanch Sumitra Kanhar, she and the engineer at the block office had been to Phulbani and lodged a complaint at the office of the rural water supply and sanitation (RWSS) department. “I am not sure as to why the repair work has not been started as yet,” she added.

When contacted, assistant engineer, RWSS, Debahari Pradhan said, “The concerned contractor would carry out the repair work of the damaged well. We are taking steps to ensure how the villagers could get water supply all throughout the year,” he added.

PNN