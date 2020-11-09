Muniguda: Residents of Patraguda village under Muniguda block in Rayagada district Monday demonstrated in front of the panchayat office protesting against the persisting problem of drinking water scarcity. They placed empty pots on the road in front of the panchyat office thereby obstructing the movement of traffic on the national highway.

Earlier the villagers had urged the Rural Water Supply Sanitation (RWSS) department to look into their problem. They had written to the executive engineer of the RWSS department and the BDO regarding the supply of clean drinking water and repairing of drains. However, all their requests have fallen on deaf ears, alleged the villagers.

The villagers said that the government had constructed an overhead tank at Bhurusukhuma area near the village. However, even that has not solved their problem and they are facing acute drinking water scarcity for the last six year. They said that there are only two tube wells in the village. However, they only emit muddy water. Many villagers have fallen sick after drinking the water. They said that unless their grievances were addressed, their protests would continue.

The protest was called off after panchyat officials promised to install more tube wells in the village. They also said supply of drinking water will be done in tankers until the overhead tank is repaired.

PNN