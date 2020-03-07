Khaira: Coronavirus panic gripped the residents of Sojagarh village under Sarkona panchayat of Khaira police limits in Balasore district after a man, suspected to be a COVID-19 patient, refused to visit SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

The patient, identified as Jagannath Jena, returned to his native village February 20 from China via Malaysia and Delhi.

While his screening tests at both airports came out negative, he caught a fever three days back following which he visited Khaira hospital and later went to Balasore for a health checkup. The doctors in Balasore advised him to visit SCB Medical College and Hospital.

“A team from Khaira hospital went to Jagannath’s home Friday and advised him to go to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack for checkup. However, he did not agree to do so,” the in-charge medical officer of the Khaira PHC Dr. Prabhakar Mishra said.

Meanwhile, fellow villagers are a panicked lot over possible infection.

