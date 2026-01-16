Chhendipada: Tension prevailed at Gopiballavpur village under Barapada panchayat in Chhendipada block of Angul district after affected villagers staged a strong protest against survey work for NALCO’s proposed Utkal-E coal mine. Displaced and partially affected residents blocked the road connecting the village to the coal mining area, holding placards and demonstrated against the ongoing survey Thursday.

The protesters alleged that despite land acquisition being carried out since 2011 for the Utkal D and E coal blocks, they have not received promised rehabilitation, employment, compensation or other benefits. Following the protest, district administration officials reached the spot and held discussions with the agitators.

Officials assured them that their grievances would be addressed through dialogue. The administration later arranged vehicles to drop the protesters back near their village, officials said. However, the agitators expressed dissatisfaction, alleging that the administration was not giving due attention to their demands. They further accused the police of abandoning them midway while escorting them back, a claim disputed by officials.

According to the villagers, NALCO and its contractors have resumed survey work for coal extraction at Utkal-E block despite pending issues related to rehabilitation and resettlement. The protesters said their three-point charter of demands — permanent employment, adequate compensation and proper rehabilitation — remains unfulfilled, prompting over a hundred men and women to stage a sit-in on the road.

In the evening, Chhendipada Tehsildar Manas Ray, Sub-Collector Mayadhar Behera, SDPO Ramakanta Mahalick and Nisha police station IIC Bibekananda Mohanty visited the site and held talks with the protesters. Officials reiterated that efforts were underway to construct a rehabilitation and resettlement colony, and temporary employment through mine developer and operator arrangements would be discussed. However, protesters maintained that without concrete action, their agitation would continue.