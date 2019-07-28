Nayagarh: The villagers under Notar panchayat of Sadar block in Nayagarh district are fuming with anger over the poor development and maintenance of roads under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) scheme in their area. They alleged that the construction of a road connecting their village to other parts was stopped midway due to the laxity on the part of the contractor entrusted with the job. The State Works Department has also not asked the contractor to complete the unfinished job.

No valid reason has been given by the contractor for halting the work midway. However, it is the villagers who are suffering as the new road would have connected their village to Sankhei, Phasipara, Adacher, Haripur, Dimisar, Kodie Kahaniya.

The district administration had sanctioned Rs 1, 15, 60,000 under PMGSY for construction of the road which would have a length of approximately two kilometres. Work started December 6, 2017, but was suddenly stopped approximately a year ago.

Even the construction that has been done has not been of any benefit to the villagers. The alignment of road is comparatively low. Hence during the monsoons, it is always flooded with water and villagers have to walk barefoot. This has also caused resentment among the villagers.

When question Works Department engineer Rabindranath Swain said that the work on the construction of the unfinished part will start soon. He also stated that the monsoons are acting as a hindrance to complete the construction.

PNN