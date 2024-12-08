Chaibasa: An area commander of the banned extremist group People’s Liberation Front of India (PLFI), identified as Mota Tiger, and one of his accomplices were beaten to death by villagers in the Gudri block of Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum district, officials said.

The incident, which occurred Friday evening, came to light Sunday morning when the bodies of the ultras were discovered near the Todel-Komay forest under Gudri police station limits.

Villagers, fed up with Maoist atrocities, took a united stand, announcing a ban on those who spread fear and violence by wielding weapons. Around 50 villages mobilised,armed themselves with traditional weapons such as bows, arrows, spears, and axes, seeking out PLFI members to eliminate the threat.

According to DIG, Chaibasa Range, Manoj Ratan Chothe, preliminary investigations confirm that the PLFI commander had entered the area to carry out some operation when he was overpowered and killed by the villagers. Police have yet to reach the site due to the prevailing tension.

The villagers’ action follows a series of violent incidents linked to PLFI in the area.

November 24, in Giru village, PLFI operatives murdered two villagers — Ravi Tanti and Sansa Topno, with sharp weapons, forcing other family members to flee for their lives.

Then November 27, a youth, identified as Naman Lomga, was beaten to death by unidentified assailants in Bharidha Market, Goilkera. Suspicion also surrounds the disappearance of a Saruda village resident, feared to have been killed by Maoists.

These incidents, along with a rising number of atrocities, led villagers from around 30 villages to call a meeting two days ago, where they decided to take matters into their own hands.

Friday evening, Mota Tiger and his associates were reportedly holding a meeting in the Todel-Komay forest when villagers surrounded and attacked them. While the commander and one accomplice succumbed to the assault, other Maoists reportedly sustained injuries during the attack.

With tensions running high, police from Sonuwa, Anandpur, Goilkera, and Gudri stations are camping near the forest to monitor the situation. The villagers remain resolute, determined to protect their communities from Maoist violence.

The situation remains volatile, with police urging restraint as investigations continue.

IANS