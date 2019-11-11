Parjang: It seems there is no let-up in man-elephant conflicts in Parjang area in Dhenkanal district. In the latest such incident, a tusker attacked a man near Patarapada government hospital Sunday evening, leaving him grievously injured.

Sudarshan Das (36), a resident of Katabahal village, had gone out to attend nature’s call. Suddenly, a tusker came from nowhere. Seeing the wild animal, Sudarshan gathered his courage and tried to run away from the spot but could not. The tusker gored his right leg with his tusks. The jumbo did not let Sudarashan go even after that. It stepped on his chest and walked away.

Hearing Sudarshan’s scream, local people came to his rescue and rushed him in a 108 ambulance to Parjang community health centre (CHC). Later he was transferred to district headquarters hospital as his condition deteriorated.

Dihadol forester Ramchandra Rout has given Rs 5000 to Sudarshan for his treatment. Mahabirod ranger Subrat Behera and some staff also visited Sudarshan at the DHH.

According to the villagers, about 115 elephants are moving around the locality in groups. The forest department is using crackers to drive them away. The department staffs are throwing crackers at them. But it has been counterproductive as these wild animals have become more ferocious.

“And it is no one else but us who are bearing the brunt. Whenever we spot a herd of elephants, we would inform the forest department. But they are not turning up when their presence is required the most,” said the villagers. “This is the reason for the continued elephant menace and the loss of life and property.

They said they would resort to a mass agitation if the department does not take steps to drive the elephants from their area.

When asked about crackers being thrown at elephants to drive them away, ranger Subrat Behera said he was not aware of such a thing. He would inquire into the allegation and steps would be taken accordingly.

PNN