Sambalpur: Medical apathy came to the fore here when a woman delivered a healthy girl after doctors at the VIMSAR Medical College and Hospital had pronounced the baby dead in the womb.

Jayanti Nayak a resident of Telidihi village under Karmira block in Jharsuguda district complained of severe labour pain Thursday. She had conceived for eight months when the pain began.

Initially her family members took her to the Jharsuguda district headquarters hospital (DHH). However, doctors there referred her to VIMSAR as they lacked the facility to handle premature births.

When Jayanti was taken to VIMSAR, doctors declared the baby dead in the womb without conducting proper tests and examinations. However, Jayanti asserted that she could feel the baby’s movement in her stomach.

With no other option left, Jayanti was taken to a private nursing home. There the doctors assured family members that both Jayanti and the baby are absolutely fine. A few hours later Thursday itself, Jayanti delivered a healthy girl. Both the baby and mother were said to be in stable conditions when reports last came in.

Jayanti’s family members have questioned the callousness of the doctors at VIMSAR. They demanded Sunday a high-level into the matter.

VIMSAR authorities however, refuted the allegations. They said there was a misunderstanding between Jayanti’s family members and doctors. After that she was shifted to a private nursing home.

PNN